Localisation tweaks are fascinating. Take Wii title Fire Emblem: Goddess of Dawn, which was released in Japan this past February. When it gets a North American release this November, the game will be retitled Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn. No surprises there! Nintendo had previously announced that it was not going to use Goddess of Dawn in the title, begging the question why? The good news is that the game is getting 16:9 support — something the Japanese version doesn't have. Name Change for Fire Emblem [Siliconera]
Fire Emblem Doesn't Only Get New Name
