This fine young man is the first in line at the Best Buy on 5th Avenue in NYC, the site of the official Halo 3 launch in the northeast. He arrived last night around 6PM, spending the night in happy Manhattan for the chance to be the first to get his hands on Bungie's opus. He's also a regular Kotakuite, who goes by the comment handle Unndunn. With such outstanding Kotaku representation at the event, why am I even here? The answer is simple. Volume. Unndunn probably won't be seeing this for awhile, as he's busy being interviewed, reinterviewed, photographed, and videotaped by various media outlets. Then after midnight he will be dissected on live television to help us understand the Halo phenomenon. Go UnnDunn!