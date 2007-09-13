First Pics Of Simpsons & Spider-Man PSPs

Back at Leipzig, SCEE announced that to coincide with the PSP Slim's launch in Europe it'd be releasing two limited edition variants of the handheld. One, a Simpsons PSP, would be yellow and come bundled with the new Simpsons PSP game. The other, a Spider-Man bundle, would include Spider-Man 2 (the PSP game) and Spider-Man 3 (on Blu-Ray). Anyways, at launch there were no pictures of either model. Here, then, are the first pictures of both.