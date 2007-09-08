Flight Of Anti-Gravity

When I was a child, all of my friends wanted to grow up to be astronauts. As the world gets smaller and smaller thanks to the internet and advances in communication, outer space is one of the few places that still hold the kind of fascinating mystery that young people used to find in far-away places on our own planet. As a science fiction geek, every now and then I still entertain the fantasy that I will one day journey into the stars to float weightless in a space station somewhere, so when NCsoft offered me the chance to go on a Zero G flight, I naturally jumped at the chance. More than a few childhood dreams were fulfilled this day as Richard Garriott led a group of game industry press and executives on a technological flight of fantasy.