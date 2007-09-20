flow Creator's Next Game In the Works

Rumor has it that if you keep a close eye on the trailers being shown off during the Sony Keynote tomorrow you'll get a glimpse of the next title coming from That Game Company to the Playstation Network.
That Game Company signed a multi-game deal with Sony after their college creation, flow, caught the publisher's eye. No word on what the game will be specifically, but I hear it will be instantly recognisable as something by the people behind the ambient, motion-controlled game.
I'm keeping my fingers crossed for a PSN version of Cloud.
