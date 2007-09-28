To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Ore vs. Boku FIGHT!!
Just like clockwork: I get back from a trip overseas and I get sick. I thought for sure it wouldn't happen this time because I was fine On Monday and Tuesday. But come Wednesday, and a day off, and I woke up sick. Trish and I were going to bike to Denver and back (about 32 miles round trip), but instead I spent the day trying not to fall asleep and sort of moping around the house.
Oh, Tristan LOVED the stuffed Pokemon I brought back from Japan for him. You weren't there when we hit up the Kiddyland in Tokyo, but they had this mammoth Pokemon display set up with a bunch of oversized stuffed Pokemon that I've never seen for sale in the U.S. I ended up buying him a big Diagala (I've only seen the small ones here) after consulting Mark. Not sure why I consulted Mark since he neither has children nor plays Pokemon, but Tristan hasn't let go of his Diagala since I gave it to him.
Of course I lied and said it was my idea to get it for him. In fact, I went out of my way to say that Mark had suggested I buy him something awful like a can of Japanese Brussel Sprouts because... well because, that's how I roll.
What you missed: Justify Your Ninja Gaiden: Dragon Sword SCi hemorrhaging cash, blames PS3 New PS3 Model? The Great Halo 3 Giveaway I played Phantom Hourglass Live Jericho isn't as crap as Fahey had... hoped?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink