So after Mizuguchi plays Rez for about 10 minutes, he hands the controller off to Flynn to everyone's surprise/jealousy. It's a tough act to follow when a game's birth parent has just dominated in front of a room full of people. But Flynn kicked some major arse (sorry we can't actually show you the gameplay, but they threatened to break my legs). You'll have to settle for dramatic big Flynn/Miz faces instead.
Flynn Pwns Rez
