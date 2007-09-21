As mentioned by Kaz in his TGS keynote, the power of the PS3 has carried the [email protected] project to a milestone never before reached on a distributed computing network - the petraflop...one quadrillion floating point operations per second. It would take everyone in the world doing 75,000 calculations in a second to achieve similar results, so the milestone is pretty massive.

TOKYO and FOSTER CITY, Calif., September 19, 2007 - Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI) today announced that PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 (PS3â„¢) computer entertainment systems, part of Stanford University's [email protected]â„¢ program, have enabled the distributed computing project to reach a petaflop, a milestone never before reached on a distributed computing network. Known amongst the scientific community, a petaflop is the ability of a computer to do one quadrillion floating point operations per second (FLOPS). In other words, if every person on the planet were to perform a simple mathematical calculation, such as calculating a percentage, each person would have to perform 75,000 calculations every second for the world's population to achieve a petaflop.

By achieving a petaflop, scientists with the [email protected] program are now able to conduct research that typically would not be possible for 10 years down the line. Thanks to the PS3's powerful Cell Broadband Engineâ„¢ (Cell/B.E.), scientists will now be able to make greater progress in their studies of protein folding and its link to diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and certain forms of cancer.

"The recent inclusion of PS3 as part of the [email protected] program has afforded our research group with computing power that goes far beyond what we initially hoped," said Vijay Pande, Associate Professor of Chemistry at Stanford University and [email protected] project lead. "Thanks to PS3, we are now essentially able to fast-forward several aspects of our research by a decade, which will greatly help us make more discoveries and advancements in our studies of several different diseases."

"When we introduced PS3, we knew its incredible processing power would allow for a great deal of innovation and creativity," said Jack Tretton, president and CEO of SCEA. "It's extremely rewarding to see that the scientific community has found a way to harness PS3 technology for humanitarian purposes and we continue to be amazed at what gamers and the [email protected] community have been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time."

Because the process of folding proteins is so complex, computers are used to perform simulations to study the process. Since these simulations can take up to 30 years for a single computer to complete, [email protected] enables this task to be shared among thousands of computers connected via the network, utilizing distributed computing technology. The [email protected] program up until recently leveraged only the distributed computing power of personal computers (PC) from around the world. The PCs that made up the [email protected] network numbered roughly 200,000 giving the program the equivalent of about one-quarter of a petaflop. On March 15, 2007, PS3 joined the program and since then close to 600,000 unique PS3 users have registered to the [email protected] network, bringing the overall computing power of the program to more than a petaflop.

PS3 users can join the program by simply clicking on the [email protected] icon within the Network menu of the XMBâ„¢ (XrossMediaBar) or can optionally set the application to run automatically whenever the PS3 is idle (*1).