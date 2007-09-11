The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Free Gold Membership Is Japanese-less

DSCF9141.JPGToday? Lovely. Hours ago, the front door rang, and there was a package waiting for me. My Xbox 360 has returned from its convalescence, 22 days later. In that time, I did get to know my PS3 better. Something did come of this mess! The Xbox 360 was even airmailed back to me, and it's been outfitted with a new guts. Like Crecente, I got an apology note and a free one month Xbox Live Gold membership. Though, my free Gold card doesn't have Japanese on it — English, Korean and Chinese. What gives, Microsoft?DSCF9143.JPGNote: I did keep the cardboard box my Xbox 360 was sent back in. You know, just in case.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles