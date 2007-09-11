Free Gold Membership Is Japanese-less

Today? Lovely. Hours ago, the front door rang, and there was a package waiting for me. My Xbox 360 has returned from its convalescence, 22 days later. In that time, I did get to know my PS3 better. Something did come of this mess! The Xbox 360 was even airmailed back to me, and it's been outfitted with a new guts. Like Crecente, I got an apology note and a free one month Xbox Live Gold membership. Though, my free Gold card doesn't have Japanese on it — English, Korean and Chinese. What gives, Microsoft? Note: I did keep the cardboard box my Xbox 360 was sent back in. You know, just in case.