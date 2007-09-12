Hey, Halo 3's coming! Just in case you needed reminding. Or weren't in the know. Furthering the marketing madness accompanying the game's release is news that Microsoft (in conjunction with sponsors Best Buy) is about to get charitable with their Xbox Live Gold pursestrings: the three days following the game's midnight launch (so September 25-27) will see everyone on God's green earth given a Gold subscription. Everyone. It's temporary, yes, and will expire once the clock strikes September 28, but hey, it's free. Let's see if XBL can cope with a million voices suddenly crying out... 10,000 US retailers will open for Halo 3 midnight launch [GI.biz]
Free (Temporary) XBL Gold Subscriptions For Halo 3 Release
