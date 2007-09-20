Future Takes Over Nintendo Power

Future US continues it's domination of the official console magazine market as Nintendo hands them the reins of the long-running and well-respected publication Nintendo Power. For nearly two decades Nintendo has handled the publishing of the mag in-house, but starting with the December issue (on sale next month), it's all on Future.

"We are honored to be selected as the new publisher for an industry touchstone like Nintendo Power," says Future US's President, Jonathan Simpson-Bint. "This is an opportunity for Future to use its core competencies - great editorial, deep knowledge of young men's lifestyles and technical expertise - in service of one of the world's great entertainment brands. We couldn't be more excited to get started."

Deep knowledge of young men's lifestyles? First off, that sounds slightly creepy, and secondly...just young men? Hopefully they'll eventually get around to creating a Nintendo magazine for girls.

NINTENDO AND FUTURE US TEAM TO PUBLISH NINTENDO POWER MAGAZINE

Nintendo partners with country's premiere young men's media company to produce one of gaming industry's most well-regarded magazines South San Francisco, CA (September 19, 2007) - Nintendo and Future US, Inc., the leading publisher of cutting-edge special interest magazines and Web sites, announced today that they are teaming up to publish Nintendo PowerÂ® magazine, which has offered millions of Nintendo fans a comprehensive mix of tips, tricks, reviews, maps and strategies each month for nearly 20 years.

Future US will produce the title, which was formerly produced in-house by Nintendo of America Inc. Future US will also produce the magazine's Web site, www.nintendopower.com.

"By teaming with Future US, Nintendo is ensuring the continued growth of the magazine's circulation and bringing even greater value to Nintendo enthusiasts," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "The team at Future will carry on the quality and traditions of Nintendo Power, and the magazine will now be available at more newsstand locations than ever before."

The first full Future US-published issue of Nintendo Power will be the December 2007 edition (volume 222), on sale in October. Initial circulation will be 300,000 copies, with the magazine continuing to ship to subscribers monthly, with an additional holiday bonus issue each year.

Nintendo Power is a pioneering title within the video gaming category and was first published in 1988. Nintendo Power covers all Nintendo gaming systems (Wiiâ„¢, Nintendo DSâ„¢ and Game BoyÂ® Advance) and their associated first-, second- and third-party software. Featuring in-depth previews, reviews of all the latest games, tons of codes, and plenty of late-breaking news, Nintendo Power is perfect for both the novice gamer and the veteran player. Future US's parent, international special-interest media company Future , also publishes the official Nintendo magazine in the United Kingdom.

