Future Weapons Flogs Halo 3 Tonight

One of the main draws of the Halo franchise is futuristic weaponry, so it sorta makes sense that the Discovery Channel's Future Weapons show tie in with the third installment's impending launch. How exactly it will tie in remains to be seen. I'm hoping it isn't just old episodes with Halo 3 advertainment sprinkled liberally throughout. I suppose we'll find out tonight at 8PM Eastern.

Halo 3 Future Weapons Commercial [YouTube via The Xbox Domain]

