Future Weapons Flogs Halo 3 Tonight

One of the main draws of the Halo franchise is futuristic weaponry, so it sorta makes sense that the Discovery Channel's Future Weapons show tie in with the third installment's impending launch. How exactly it will tie in remains to be seen. I'm hoping it isn't just old episodes with Halo 3 advertainment sprinkled liberally throughout. I suppose we'll find out tonight at 8PM Eastern.
Halo 3 Future Weapons Commercial [YouTube via The Xbox Domain]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink