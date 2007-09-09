Gamespot Offers COD4 Beta Tokens

GameSpot is sitting on a whopping pile of one hundred thousand Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare multiplayer beta tokens and one of them could be yours. You must be a registered GameSpot forum member as well as having an Xbox Live Gold Account and be over the age of 17. The information on GameSpot is a little confusing as they say to come back on Monday when the Beta goes live but then don't actually say where you sign up. Then this paragraph appears below:

How it works is quite simple: Our big stockpile of tokens will be broken up into five stashes. Each day we will release one of those stashes. If you get a beta token, great. If you don't, try again the next day. Once you sign up, you'll get a token code and a confirmation email. You'll use your Token Code to download the Beta from Xbox Live Marketplace.

I'm assuming this to mean that you come back the day the beta goes live and it will be on a first come first serve basis, but I could be wrong. I suppose if you're really hardcore you could just go debase yourself in the comments section of their article and beg for one, but you'd be one in a long line.

Experience Modern Warfare[GameSpot] [Thanks, Steven]