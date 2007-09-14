Gamestop Manager Won't Sell Games To Stupid Kids

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

gamenazi.jpgA Gamestop store in South Dallas is breaking corporate policy by refusing to sell games to schoolkids who can't prove they're doing well at school. Managed by Brandon Scott, he's got a store rule that unless an adult can verify that a child is getting good grades at school he won't sell a game to them. Any game. Even Pony Friends. Scott:

I'm probably going to get in trouble for this, but to me it's worth it, because the kids understand that somebody cares.

Brandon, your heart's in the right place, but the kids won't think somebody cares. They'll think you're being a total arse. Especially if they're not bright kids , and all they want to do is buy a videogame from your videogame store. Store only sells video games to kids with good grades [WFAA.com, thanks everyone]

