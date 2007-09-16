GameWorld Exhibition Gets An Expansion

The GameWorld exhibition, and on-going installation at Laboral in Gijon, Spain, has gotten an 'expansion pack' called Playware, which will add more "more experimental commercial games, individual-produced games and installations." I love the fact that games are moving into the hallowed halls of art museums, and it's cool to see not just the high-flown, deliberately arty games getting recognition:

Multiplayer Digital Art Installations: Bump (Assocreation), Freqtric Project (Tetsuaki Baba), Iamascop (Sidney Fels), Jam-o-Drum CircleMaze (Clifton Forlines & Tina Blaine), Metafield Maze (Bill Keays), Perfect Time (h.o), PingPongPlus (Hiroshi Ishii & Members of the Tangible Media Group), Reactable (Sergi JordÃ & Grupo de TecnologÃ­a Musical de la Universitat Pompeu Fabra), Small Fish (Masaki Fujihata, Wolfgang MÃ¼nch, Kiyoshi Furukawa), Tug of War (Ars Electronica FutureLab) Art Games: Armadillo Run (Peter Stock), Electroplankton (Toshio Iwai), flOw (thatgamecompany), Golf? (Chronic Logic, Detective Brand), Line Rider (BoÅ¡tjan CadeÅ¾), LocoRoco (Tsutomu Kuono), mono (Binary Zoo), Neon (Jeff Minter), Okami (Clover Studios), Rez (United Game Artists), Shift (Max McGuire), Toribash (Hampa SÃ¶derstrÃ¶m), vib-ribbon (NanaOn-Sha)

There have been some really interesting game-related exhibitions cropping up as of late - I don't think we'll ever see We Love Katamari sharing space with the Mona Lisa in the Louvre, but this is one form of 'modern art' I will cheerfully go see.

LABoral Centro de Arte y Creacion Industrial - GAMEWORLD EXPANSION PACK: PLAYWARE [via Grand Text Auto]