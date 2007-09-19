Gazing Into Dream of Mirror Online

Dream of Mirror Online is a free to play MMO from Chinese developer Softstar, and one of the most highly acclaimed MMOs in Asia. It features a nifty cell-shaded anime look, with four races, six classes, and six professions to progress through as you play. As you can tell from the gallery below, it sure looks shiny and happy, plus one of the races is kitty-people, so you know I'm in. The English version of the game just entered the closed beta phase last week, and if you register over at Gametribe.com you might get a chance to get into the beta later yourself.