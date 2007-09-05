GC Anchored To Leipzig

I've kinda grown fond of Leipzig. Sure there's not a whole bunch to do there and having the opportunity to check out Berlin, Munich or Frankfurt every night after spending the day covering the Games Convention would be Zuuupear Koole, but there's something to be said for a town dwarfed by the show it hosts.

Games Industry reports that the only way the Games Convention could leave Leipzig is if they convention hall hosting it said it was OK. That's because the Leipziger Messe actually owns the Games Convention name and brand. And I can't imagine they'll ever let that bad boy get away.

Next year? I think we'll be staying in Leipzig proper instead of "quaint" Halle.

GC likely to remain in Leipzig [Games Industry]