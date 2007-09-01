Gears Map Pack Free From September 3

The Hidden Fronts Map Pack for Gears of War now, right now, costs you money. Hold on for another few days and it'll cost you bupkis, with Microsoft announcing that come September 3 it'll be available as a free download. Included in the pack are the maps "Bullet Marsh", "Garden", "Process" and "Subway". Not only do these four maps bring added variety to your multiplayer smorgasbords, they each bring have their own backstory! "Subway", for example:

Timgad 's Central Subway station used to serve as a central hub for commuters. Now the tunnels are crawling with Locust.

Only thing better than a good multiplayer map is a good multiplayer map that places its existence within the context of the game universe. Click on through for the press release.

"Gears of War" Hidden Fronts Map Pack Available for Free Download from 3rd September 2007 The most popular piece of downloadable content on Xbox LIVE Marketplace will be free of charge LONDON - 31st August 2007 - With nearly 500,000 downloads to date, the "Gears of WarÂ®" Hidden Fronts Map Pack has become the No. 1 piece of premium downloadable content on Xbox LIVE Marketplace. From Monday 3rd September 10.00 UK, the Hidden Fronts Map Pack will join the Annex gametype and Multiplayer Map Pack 1 as another piece of free downloadable content for "Gears of War."

"Gears of War" has sold more than 4 million copies worldwide, and continues to hold the title of most popular Xbox 360 game on Xbox LIVE, as "Gears of War" recorded the most number of unique players among all Xbox 360 games in August 2007, as well as the highest cumulative number of hours played by Xbox LIVE members.

In the Hidden Fronts Map Pack, players can clash for control of four dynamic areas, including Bullet Marsh, Garden, Process, and Subway:

Bullet Marsh In this Kryll-infested swamp, an old generator still powers the area lights. A few stray bullets could easily knock out the generator, leaving combatants to fend for themselves against the Kryll.

Garden This overgrown and crumbling conservatory still has a working fertilisation and pesticide system. This system can pose a serious hazard to anyone who ventures into the greenhouse without first venting the air.

Process Fight for control of this subterranean Imulsion processing plant, still active despite the cessation of the Pendulum wars.

Subway Timgad 's Central Subway station used to serve as a central hub for commuters. Now the tunnels are crawling with Locust.

The Hidden Fronts Map Pack is available worldwide.

The action of "Gears of War" continues this November with the release of "Gears of War" for Windows Vista and Windows XP. "Gears of War," a Games for Windows title, features the amazing tactical action and multiplayer excitement found in the critically acclaimed "Gears of War" for Xbox 360, and adds a variety of all-new content, including three new multiplayer maps, a new multiplayer game type, Game Editor, five new campaign chapters and DirectX 10 support.

Both "Gears of War" for Xbox 360 and Windows are rated 18+.