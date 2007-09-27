Geometry Wars Resorting To Lolcats To Shift Units

Lolcats? May have had their day, but when they feature in official advertising for a Geometry Wars game, we can muster one last chuckle. Or two! This, and others at the link below, are part of Bizarre's Geometry Wars: Galaxies ad campaign. If they bring back fond memories of bukkits and cheezburgers, know they're accepting reader submissions. GWGcats [Geometry Wars: Galaxies Official Site]