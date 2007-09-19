Geon: Emotions On Live Arcade Wednesday

Described as "a fast-paced abstract sports game that lets you explore your emotions as you compete against opponents," Strawdog Studios' Geon: Emotions is something different indeed, and what exactly it is we'll all be able to find out tomorrow morning as the game goes up on Xbox Live Arcade for 800 Microsoft points. The game features sharp and glowy graphics, pounding music, and three game modes: head-to-head, time attack, and four-player online. For a look at the game in action, visit the official site and take a look at their trailer. If it gives you any better idea of what is going on, let me know!