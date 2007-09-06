Get The Black College Football Experience With Black College Football Experience

Video game football is about to get yet another contender, this time with a decidedly specific bent as tongue twisting developer Nerjyzed Entertainment has announced Black College Football Experience or BCFx if the former grows to tiresome. The Unreal Engine 3 powered college football game brings together three historically black college and university conferences, including some 40 teams for "an incredibly fun football game for the whole family to play."

So what is the Black College Football Experience? As a lily white dude whose closest hands-on experience with such a thing was flipping past a FAMU game once, I'll have to wait for the PC release to find out. Based on the press release, it's apparently not only football, but halftime shows, too, as you'll "step into the boots of a drum major" for an interactive battle of the bands. Hey! I like rhythm games, too!

Far more details are available at the Nerjyzed site, but a handy press release follows.NERJYZED ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL VIDEOGAME: BCFx

Videogame to Showcase Classic HBCU Rivalries, Interactive Halftime Shows, Original Music and High Intensity Game Play

Nerjyzed Launched a Multi-Market Road Show Labor Day Weekend To Give Fans a Hands-on Experience with the Game

BATON ROUGE, LA - September 5, 2007 - Nerjyzed Entertainment, Inc., a privately held, African American owned digital entertainment company, announced today the launch of its new sports videogame, Black College Football Experience. An authentic, action-packed football game created using the Unreal 3.0 engine, BCFx is a cultural experience that puts players and fans into the heart of black college football. The game will be supported by a 12-week promotional road tour to HBCU campuses, Classics and homecoming games. BCFx will be available for the PC this November.

"Nerjyzed Entertainment was founded by a veteran team whose mission is to create positive interactive products for the urban market," said Jacqueline Beauchamp, chief executive officer of Nerjyzed Entertainment, Inc. "As HBCU alumni and black college football enthusiasts, we're proud that BCFx honours our rich tradition and provides an incredibly fun football game for the whole family to play."

BCFx is a sports game that captures the unique culture of the black college football experience, fusing advanced videogame design with music, and entertainment. Nerjyzed has secured an exclusive 5-year licensing agreement with three HBCU conferences including the SWAC, SIAC, and CIAA, several schools within the MEAC as well as independent HBCUs. The game features more than 40 teams, bands and mascots; interactive halftime shows; realistic stadiums; play-by-play commentary; and ten authentic Classics. For more information about BCFx, the latest game trailers, fight song ring-tones, behind-the-scenes video footage and the BCFx Road Show schedule, go to www.nerjyzed.com.