Get Yer New New New New Wii-Straps For Free

wristtraps495x.jpg For those still flailing wildly during Wii Sports, good news. Nintendo has released the fourth version of its Wii-mote strap and giving them away. For free! Remember, these have little lock thingy that keeps the strap from loosening. Nintendo's packaging the updated straps with its products and is also giving out four per serial number to those who need them. How nice of them! Just provide the necessary info on the Nintendo site. I'm curious: Do people continue to swing their Wii-mote around all crazy like? Request one here [Nintendo via Infendo]

