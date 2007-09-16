Get Your Ninetudo DS Accessories

Two summers ago, a friend of mine went to mainland China for a vacation - unluckily for her, she forgot her DS charger in Taipei. Fearing she'd have to go a day without checking in on her Animal Crossing village, she didn't realise that the wonderful world of Chinese bootlegs would be coming to her rescue: the Ninetudo DS power adaptor! Those jokes about the Sonya PS3 didn't seem so far-fetched. Wonderland posted this photograph of the actual article (from a Flickr photostream by Crys) - so if anyone's stranded in China with no DS charger, fear not: it's 'Ninetudo' to the rescue.