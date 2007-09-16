The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Get Your Tenori-on On

There's been some buzz about the Tenori-on, the musical instrument-toy-game-Lite-Brite thing designed by Toshio Iwai (the guy behind Electroplankton) - it's been released in the UK and can be yours for a mere Â£599 (about $US 1200). It's obviously reminiscent of Electroplankton, and I'm also reminded of Lumines. Alas, I'm but a poor grad student, and even an exceedingly cool, shiny, and musical Lite-Brite isn't in the budget. Here's Iwai demoing his creation at the UK launch on 4 September. [via Music Thing]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles