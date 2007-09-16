Get Your Tenori-on On

There's been some buzz about the Tenori-on, the musical instrument-toy-game-Lite-Brite thing designed by Toshio Iwai (the guy behind Electroplankton) - it's been released in the UK and can be yours for a mere Â£599 (about $US 1200). It's obviously reminiscent of Electroplankton, and I'm also reminded of Lumines. Alas, I'm but a poor grad student, and even an exceedingly cool, shiny, and musical Lite-Brite isn't in the budget. Here's Iwai demoing his creation at the UK launch on 4 September. [via Music Thing]