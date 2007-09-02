Get Your Warhawk Papercraft On

Reader David S., knowing we here at Kotaku go through periods of fondness for papercraft, passed on the tidbit that the Warhawk website is now offering papercraft for your downloading and putting together pleasure. First up is the Eucadian Warhawk, with promises of more patterns and instructions in the coming weeks.

I've always liked the little scale models of machinery and weaponry from games, but my crafting prowess is confined to embroidery and quilting. Perhaps if any Kotakuites make the effort to put this one together, you can let us know how it turns out.

Official Warhawk website - under Media/Downloads