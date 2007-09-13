The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Giant Haruhi Face Is Freaky!

giantharuhiface.jpgAck! That's popular anime character Haruhi Suzumiya. Bandai is bringing popular series to the PSP as an adventure title, and the game's official website shows off a 3D polygon model that actually responds to movement of your computer mouse. For example, move it right, and her eyes dart right. Move it up, and she looks up. For real fun fun, move it in circle and quickly. Proof that giant faces are way creepier when they move. Play WIth Giant Haruhi Face Here [Bandai]

