Giant Japanese Thumb Wants Mobile Phone Games

What says mobile phone gaming best? Yup, a giant thumb! Here, a bored salaryman listens to the giant thumb telling him to download free mobile games. The giant thumb then attacks him. Brilliant.
Mobile Phone Games [Japan Probe]
What says mobile phone gaming best? Yup, a giant thumb! Here, a bored salaryman listens to the giant thumb telling him to download free mobile games. The giant thumb then attacks him. Brilliant.
Mobile Phone Games [Japan Probe]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink