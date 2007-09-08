The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

God of War: Chains Of Olympus Having A Ball In March '08

god_of_war_psp_date.jpgGamespot writes today that Ready At Dawn's original Kratos adventure for the PlayStation Portable, in which it's expected he'll stab thousands of things and hopefully engage in a portable threesome, along with some plot-driving something-or-other, is still quite some time off. March 4, 2008 will finally bring about the next chapter in the God of War series with God of War: Chains of Olympus. Despite not having an official date set in stone, it was largely assumed to hit before the end of the year. Seems many asses were made based on that.

PSP owners will have to make do with the UMD demo shipping later this month. More details on that tasty little bonus are available at Gamespot.

Chains of Olympus breaking March 4 [Gamespot]

