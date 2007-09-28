God Of War PSP Demo Done, Shipping Out

Cory Barlog has just posted on Sony's PlayStation blog that the God of War PSP demo is done. Finished. And not just done, it's shipping out. And not just shipping, but shipping out in collectors edition cases, the cover which you can see above. So if you were lucky enough to sign up and get one, start watching that mailbox of yours. Like a hawk. God of War: Chains of Olympus - Special Edition Demo Disc [PlayStation.Blog]