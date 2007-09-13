Godzilla Unleashed On The PS2

This generation of consoles is a confusing one. Instead of having this gen and last gen, we seem to have split off into two different tiers of consoles, with the Xbox 360 and PS3 forming one tier and the Wii and PS2 forming the other. Generally when a publishers users the term "next-gen consoles" they are talking 360 and PS3, and more and more lately when a 3rd party game is announced for the Wii, a PS2 version isn't far behind. Take Godzilla: Unleashed, for instance. After all of this time in development with the game coming out in a few months, Atari has just announced that a PlayStation 2 version is shipping alongside the Wii and DS versions. Aside from the obvious control differences, the PS2 version will feature monsters not found in the other two versions. Look for Godzilla: Unleashed on the WiiS2 this fall.

GodzillaÂ®: Unleashed Rages Onto PlayStationÂ®2 For Simultaneous Three Platform Launch

Atari's Eagerly Awaited Monster Romp Now Coming to PlayStation 2, Wii and Nintendo DS in Autumn 2007

LYON, FRANCE - 12 September 2007 - Atari today announced the further growth of one of its long-running publishing franchises with the news that GodzillaÂ®: Unleashed, the ultimate giant monster fighting game, is in development for the PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment system in addition to Wii and Nintendo DSâ„¢. Developed by Pipeworks, Godzilla: Unleashed is scheduled for a simultaneous autumn 2007 release on all three platforms.

Godzilla: Unleashed is a fighting game on a giant scale, starring the legendary Godzilla and a host of more than 20 of the most renowned monsters of all-time. Players are challenged to save the planet from mayhem and destruction, but not before causing some of their own. Set in nine urban arenas, Godzilla: Unleashed's interactive 3D cityscapes, big destructible buildings, soaring skyscrapers and towering alien formations provide the backdrop to epic battles and comprehensive destruction.

"Bringing Godzilla: Unleashed to the vast PlayStation 2 audience as well as the massive and growing Wii and DS fanbase is another feather in the cap of Atari's growing publishing line up," said Mathias Hautefort, Executive Vice President of publishing and production, Atari. "The Godzilla licence is a global phenomenon and Atari has a successful history of putting the player in control of everyone's favourite monster. This most recent collaboration with independent studio Pipeworks will result in yet another must-have monster romp."

The character line-up on the PlayStation 2 features new monsters not found on the Wii and DS versions of the game. Players will fight more than 20 monsters, with the newcomers taking their place amongst the familiar faces from past Godzilla video games. Godzilla: Unleashed features an innovative non-linear storyline which lets players influence how the story unfolds through their choices in battle, and a flexible multiplayer mode which supports up to four players for the ultimate city-crushing monster mash.

