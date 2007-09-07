Golfing For The Outdoors Averse And Super Rich

Saw this Full Swing Golf set up while cruising the booths looking for game-related technology. Full Swing Golf is a room-sized golf simulator that uses two 360-degree curtains of infrared beams, each emitting 60,000 pulses per a second, to track real-world fall flight data. In other words, sensors track what happens when you smack the shit out of a ball at the screen and then convert it into graphics that play out in front of you. Kinda neat, I assume super expensive.