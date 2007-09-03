Google Maps Packs Hidden Flight Sim

Google Maps is pretty great, don't get me wrong, but it's lacking...something. Like interactivity. Interactivity like a free, hidden flight simulator. Wait. What's that, internet? Such a thing exists? Wonderful. Google Map's flight sim is accessible by running Google Maps then hitting Ctrl+Alt+A (or Command+Option+A for Mac users). Do that and you can choose between two planes (F-16 or SR22), then fly anywhere on Google Maps. Which is...anywhere. Good stuff! Now all we need is someone to work out a way you can hook this thing up for multiplayer and we'll never have to pay for a game again. Google Earth's Hidden Surprise: A Flight Simulator [Tech Crunch, via Boing Boing]