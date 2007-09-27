The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Gran Turismo Ferrari "Too Difficult"

sennacar.jpg That mop of hair is Brunno Senna, professional Ferrari race car driver. So if anyone knows and understands what it's like to take the wheel of a real Ferrari, it's this dude. And while the rest of us, sit by and marvel at Gran Turismo's "realistic" Ferrari physics, Senna says "hang on there!" His opinion about GT?

It's a good game but the biggest misrepresentation in GT HD is the Ferrari 599. It's overly difficult to drive, even if you put racing tyres on. It's almost as if the car has far more power than it does in real life. And the controller is really sensitive so it's not so easy to input the exact amount of power you want out of the car. It becomes a bit too hard to be fun.

I love Gran Turismo — I have the fourth game and I've play it loads, and some of the cars are really good in the game. I think one of the most realistic re-creations of a car in the game is the Golf GTi and one of the Audis. They have the exact amount of oversteer as on the real car.

Disclosure: Senna worked as an advisor on the upcoming PS3 title Ferrari Challenge. So, what Senna is saying is that if you want to drive Ferraris, pick up his game. If you want to drive Golfs and Audis, well. Bruno Game [CVG]

