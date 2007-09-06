Grateful Dead Confirmed DLC For Rock Band

Rock Band today announced that there will be 18 master recordings from the Grateful Dead released as downloadable content for Rock Band following the game's release this holiday. Among the songs will be "Truckin'," "Uncle John's Band," "Touch of Grey," "Sugar Magnolia," and "Casey Jones."

I assume this will be released as a single Album pack, but no word on pricing. Colour me worried. Hit the jump for the official press release.

Grateful Dead Join Super Group Line-up Coming to Rock Bandâ„¢

Harmonix and MTV Games Partner with Rhino Entertainment to bring 18 Classic Grateful Dead Master Recordings to the Rock Band Videogame Platform

New York, NY - September 5, 2007- Harmonix, the leading developer of music-based games, MTV Games, a division of MTV Networks within Viacom (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), and Rhino Entertainment, a division of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG), announced a deal that will bring the legendary band Grateful Dead to the highly anticipated music videogame Rock Band. The iconic group is making 18 master recordings from its diverse catalogue available as digitally distributed game levels following Rock Band's release this holiday season. Among the songs available will be the classic Dead tracks "Truckin'," "Uncle John's Band," "Touch of Grey," "Sugar Magnolia," and "Casey Jones."

"Grateful Dead's unique fusion of rock, folk, bluegrass, blues, and jazz challenged traditional musical boundaries and pushed the limits of creativity to produce a signature sound that is undeniably their own," stated Paul DeGooyer, MTV's Senior Vice President of Audio, Home Video and Electronic Games. "With an enormous legion of fans all over the world, Rock Band will give players a chance to interact with the music of these beloved rock pioneers and experience what Grateful Dead did best - jam from the depths of their souls."

Distributed by Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: ERTS), Rock Band is an all-new platform for music fans and gamers to interact with music like never before. The game challenges players to put together a band and tour for fame and fortune - all while learning to master lead/bass guitar, drums and vocals. Built on an unprecedented partnership with artists, record labels and music publishers, the music featured in Rock Band will span the full range of rock music and include original master recordings from the greatest songs and artists of all time.

"Grateful Dead, with their 30 year career and their timeless music, are the perfect addition to Rock Band," says Mark Pinkus, Rhino's Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing, Custom Product & Sync Licensing. "It's going to be a blast playing along to songs ranging from the Dead's earliest hit 'Truckin'' to their final hit 'Touch of Grey.' I'm confident that Rock Band will be instrumental in introducing kids to the magical music of Grateful Dead."

Grateful Dead's journey ignited in San Francisco's Haight and Ashbury district during the psychedelic '60s. The band, well known for constantly touring, continued to spread their message of peace and love for another three decades with a devoted community of fans known as Dead Heads, many of whom travelled the country with them. Earlier this year, the Recording Academy awarded Grateful Dead a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for its contribution to the evolution of rock music.

Grateful Dead is the latest artist to join the vast musical downloadable multi-track master offerings of Rock Band, joining the list of epic artists such as Metallica and The Who's iconic Who's Next album, the first full album scheduled for downloadable content, in addition to the dozens of on-disc tracks spanning every genre of rock from alternative to classic to heavy metal.

Rock Band is slated for release on Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from MicrosoftÂ® and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system this Holiday 2007 in North America. For more information on Rock Band and Harmonix Music Systems please visit www.rockband.com and www.harmonixmusic.com.