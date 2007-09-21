Greenberg Says Current Xbox 360s Are "Improved"

That's Xbox Group Marketing Manager Aaron Greenberg. A group of us chatted with him at Microsoft's TGS hotel, touching base on the 360 quality woes. But relax! Aaron says things are getting better. No, things are better. Says Greenberg:

We have made all the improvements in our manufacturing process... All the consoles on the market have those improvements.... [We will]repair the console sent to us with these improvements. It should be similar to buying a new console off the shelf.

So no need to wait for that new fancy chip! Or something.