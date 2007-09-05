The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

G.rev Shmup Factory Keeps Dreamcast Arcade Hardware, Gender Confusion Alive

grev_shmup.jpgJapanese shooter developer G.rev is firing up the Naomi development kits one more time for its latest vertical shmup Mamonoro. The creators of Senko no Ronde, Border Down and Under Defeat, all for the Dreamcast's arcade-only big sister hardware, are co-developing the game with a group called Gulti. According to Arcade Renaissance, some of the boys from Gulti hail from Seibu Kaihatsu, the developer responsible for the vertical shmup staple Raiden series.While we know a little bit about how the game will play—the screen will scroll up and you'll shoot stuff—what we don't know are the specific genders of each of its main characters. In what's becoming a disturbing trend, we're unaware of the penis count in the above piece of artwork or whether it's illegal for us to even think about the sex of any of these glossy eyed 'toons.

I just hope the game plays better than Senko no Ronde. Oh, and don't hold your breath for another "final" Dreamcast release.

Mamoru-kun wa Norowarete Shimatta! [G.rev]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles