G.rev Shmup Factory Keeps Dreamcast Arcade Hardware, Gender Confusion Alive

Japanese shooter developer G.rev is firing up the Naomi development kits one more time for its latest vertical shmup Mamonoro. The creators of Senko no Ronde, Border Down and Under Defeat, all for the Dreamcast's arcade-only big sister hardware, are co-developing the game with a group called Gulti. According to Arcade Renaissance, some of the boys from Gulti hail from Seibu Kaihatsu, the developer responsible for the vertical shmup staple Raiden series.

I just hope the game plays better than Senko no Ronde. Oh, and don't hold your breath for another "final" Dreamcast release.

Mamoru-kun wa Norowarete Shimatta! [G.rev]