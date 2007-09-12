Dutch site Fok! are reporting that GT5 Prologue has been priced for the European market. Priced extortionately. â‚¬45 (USD$60) is what you'll pay for the Blu-Ray version, which if correct is bloody cheeky of them considering this is an overfed demo. Yes, it has 40 cars and some online shenanigans, but â‚¬45? That's full-price territory. We've contacted SCEE for clarification, will update when we hear back. Prijs van Gran Turismo 5 Prologue en features GT5 bekend [Fok! Games, via neorej @ NeoGAF]
GT5 Prologue Priced For Europe
