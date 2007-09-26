Guild Wars Contest Reminder

In the white noise that was the Tokyo Game Show, our Guild Wars: Eye of the North contest got lost in the shuffle. So! Here's a reminder: We've got one copy of Guild Wars: Eye of the North to give away. And hey, this is the last expansion for Guild Wars until the second one comes out! So, here's the contest. Send us an email to kotakucontestATgmail.com with the subject line of GWEN. That's it. The 700th one we get wins the game. Yes, it's that easy.

Oh, you can't email more than once a day. The winner will be contacted through the winning email address. GWEN [Official Site]