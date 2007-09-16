Guitar Hero 3 "Playable Soundtrack"

Website Guitar Hero Soundtracks has put together a nice little compendium of sound files and videos that encompass the announced set list for Guitar Hero 3. This is a great tool for those of you who, like me, don't always recognise the title of a song or are (also like me) woefully ignorant of a lot of the newer rock songs. With a game like GH, the chosen song list can make or break sales and it's always good to know what you're getting before you buy. Personally, it wouldn't make a bit of difference to me what else is on the list, the inclusion of Heart's Barracuda is enough to get my precious gaming dollars.
Playable Guitar Hero 3 Soundtrack [Guitar Hero Soundtracks]
