Guitar Hero DS Rocks Without Touch Screen

Guitar Hero DS will definitely not be using the touch screen. Instead, as rumoured , developer Vicarious Visions is planning the game for a peripheral (which may or may not look strikingly similar to the above concept). So it's confirmed at last: you will look like a total tool playing Guitar Hero DS. Also of note: GHDS will match the 3D graphical style of the original series. To some this is great news, but I'd welcome the DS platform as a place to screw with these young traditions a bit, fight the man and all that jazz. Because does anyone out there have real expectations for the port? I've sort written it off as an amusing novelty. Austin GDC '07: New Guitar Hero DS details [via cvg]