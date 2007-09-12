Guitar Hero III Rocks The Mac And PC

Rocking out with a big plastic guitar will soon no longer be purely the privilege of the console owning masses, as Aspyr announces an exclusive deal with Activision to develop and publish Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock for the PC and Mac platforms this fall. Not only does this open up the game to a whole new segment of players, but if you've got a nice gaming laptop it essentially makes this the first portable version of Guitar Hero. On top of all of the regular features of the game, Aspyr's version will allow PC and Mac users to battle against each other in online multiplayer, perhaps allowing us to settle the Mac versus PC debate once and for all in glorious rock combat! Bring it on!

ASPYR MEDIA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ACTIVISION TO BRING GUITAR HEROÂ™ III: LEGENDS OF ROCK TO PC AND MAC

AUSTIN, TX Â– Sept. 11, 2007 Â– The rock gods have spoken, and gamers around the world will now be able to unleash their inner-rock star on two brand new platforms. Aspyr Media, in partnership with Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI), today announced that the third iteration of the wildly popular Guitar Hero franchise, Guitar HeroÂ™ III: Legends of Rock, will be available to PC and Mac gamers for the first time ever this fall.

Being developed and published exclusively by Aspyr, the PC and Mac versions will match their console counterparts with explosive new content and features including a multiplayer action-inspired battle mode, gruelling boss battles, a host of exclusive unlockable content and visually stunning rock venues. With more than 70 songs in the set list, and more original master tracks than ever before, players will be able to shred from many of the freshest and hottest artists today, along with many of the most popular rock songs ever recorded. Expanded online multiplayer game modes will also allow PC and Mac enthusiasts to rip head-to-head against players around the world and across either platform, raising the level of competition for true legendary rock status.

Â“Working with such a wildly successful franchise and helping to strengthen an already powerful brand has us feeling like rock stars ourselves, only without the fame, money or musical talent,Â” said Ted Staloch, Executive Vice President, Publishing for Aspyr. Â“But even without SlashÂ’s chops, we still have what it takes to bring the best music game on the planet to PC and Mac gamers. AspyrÂ’s expertise in developing and publishing for these platforms means that we will deliver a game that wails just as hard as it does on consoles but feels natural on this audienceÂ’s chosen platform.Â”

Â“Providing the option for our fans to play Guitar Hero at their desk or on a laptop on the go is incredibly exciting, and weÂ’re thrilled to now offer the ability to rock out literally anywhere and everywhere,Â” said Dusty Welch, head of publishing at RedOctane. Â“PC and Mac gamers can now shred as hard as their console counterparts do, and itÂ’s a great opportunity to help promote musicianship and expand the growing number of Guitar Hero fans worldwide.Â”

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock on PC and Mac is rated T for Teen by the ESRB, and will be available this fall. For more information, please visit www.aspyr.com.

