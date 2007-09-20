Guns On Time Crisis 4 and Guncon 3

In a sentence, if you like the Time Crisis series, you will like Time Crisis 4, since it doesn't deviate wildly from the tried-and-true. This is a bit disappointing in the graphics department, considering it marks the series' PS3 debut—they're nicer, for sure, but not wholly updated. The biggest (and best) change comes from the GunCon 3 in its dual-fisted goodness, which felt quite natural and quite nice, actually, and improved our gun-waving endurance. Closeup of the GC 3 post-jump.