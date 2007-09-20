Halo 3 Ban Only For MS Employees

Earlier we reported that UK gaming site Pro-G had been in touch with Microsoft who had told them flat out that playing Halo 3 before launch day would get users banned from Xbox Live, whether or not they play the game while connected to the service. Pro-G has since been contacted by another Microsoft representative, who clarified to the site that the ban only applied to Microsoft employees who played the game early. It seems odd that a representative of the company would make such a huge mistake when talking to a popular gaming news site, doesn't it? I'm suspecting that this might have been a policy that quickly proved so unpopular that it changed in a rapid fashion. Either way, unless you work for Microsoft, game on!

Microsoft backtracks on Halo 3 LIVE ban threat [Pro-G - Thanks msane]