Halo 3 Ban Only For MS Employees

halo3sick.jpgEarlier we reported that UK gaming site Pro-G had been in touch with Microsoft who had told them flat out that playing Halo 3 before launch day would get users banned from Xbox Live, whether or not they play the game while connected to the service. Pro-G has since been contacted by another Microsoft representative, who clarified to the site that the ban only applied to Microsoft employees who played the game early. It seems odd that a representative of the company would make such a huge mistake when talking to a popular gaming news site, doesn't it? I'm suspecting that this might have been a policy that quickly proved so unpopular that it changed in a rapid fashion. Either way, unless you work for Microsoft, game on!

Microsoft backtracks on Halo 3 LIVE ban threat [Pro-G - Thanks msane]

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

