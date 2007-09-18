On the left you will see Rufus. Rufus didn't want a replica Spartan helmet, so you might have him to thank if you run out to the store real quick and still find a preorder available for the Halo 3 Legendary Edition here in the states. A Microsoft spokesman told GamesIndustry.biz that while there are still quantities left for preorder, they are on course to be completely sold out by launch day next week. They've already sold out in the UK, so don't wait until they start showing up on eBay complete with pictures of very relieved felines. And don't worry about Rufus there. I'm dressing him up like Pinhead from Hellraiser as soon as I find my tiny hammer. Halo 3 Legendary Edition should sell out in US [GamesIndustry.biz]
Halo 3 Cat Helmets Set To Sell Out
