OK, don't get too excited, but I've created this post specifically to allow people to vent. Rail against all of the Halo 3 hype. Rail against the people railing against the Halo 3 hype. Rail me for using the word hype twice in this introduction. Keep in mind that while this is most certainly a flamebait post, all of the rules still apply. If you get off topic, make personal attacks or do any of the other things we ban for you will be banned. But feel free to have a healthy discussion about the game and its merits or lack there of. Oh, and no spoilers, that's a bannable offence too.
Halo 3 Discussion
