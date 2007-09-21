The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Halo 3 Hits The Web

HALO3DOWNLOAD.jpgWith Halo 3's street date being broken left and right, you knew it was only a matter of time before it showed up in torrent form. Sometime in the past 24 hours, a 6.14GB torrent file for Halo 3 began circulating on the interwebs, hacked and ready for play on illegally modified Xboxen around the world. Checking around myself I found at least 15 separate torrents running for the game, meaning that on top of those lucky enough to be on the receiving end of retailer error or stupid enough to pay exorbitant eBay prices, hackers and pirates (not the good kind) are added to the list of early players. This also means that if you don't want the game completely spoiled for you, you'll probably want to go into hiding in a mountaintop cave right about now.

