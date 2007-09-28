Halo 3 Japanese Store Sell Out Shocker

Stupid, stupid me. With all that crazy Halo 3 hype in Tokyo, I thought I could just waltz into a store at 6PM tonight and walk out with a copy of Halo 3. Know: My neighbourhood is wall-to-wall rad game stores. From my house, I can skip (yes, skip) to a Super Potato. But Super Potato doesn't sell Xbox 360 games, so I had to go elsewhere. Feeling confident, I didn't think it was necessary to get on a train and go to either Den-Den Town or Umeda. Surely, I could pick up a copy in my neighborhood. Who owns an Xbox 360? Me, and that's about it.
Wrong.
See those little white cards with blue writing on those Halo 3 copies? That means "sold out." You can check the copy of Fatal Inertia below it with red writing. That game, sadly, is not sold out. (Sorry Koei!) I actually was so not expecting this that it did not dawn on me that I should've asked the clerk how many copies were sold until I was driving home. Unwilling to admit defeat (c'mon this is Halo 3 in Japan!), I stopped by another totally tubular shop, which had Halo 3 copies coming out the whazoo. It even had imported versions! The store, though, didn't take credit cards, I didn't have cash, so fuckles.
So, proof positive that Halo 3 sold out in at least one store. In Japan, even. Congrats Microsoft!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink