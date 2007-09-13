Halo 3 Launch Extravaganza

We woke up this morning thinking it would be another normal day, not realising that according to Microsoft PR, it's Halo 3 Day. Woo hoo! Their latest announcements have some interesting tidbits on the Halo 3 megalaunch. So we're going to play a game. The press release lists the "facts," and we translate them into more digestible content. - An unprecedented number - more than 10,000 retailers in the United States alone - will be opening their doors at midnight on September 25 (50-90% are 24-hour Wal-marts who offer poor healthcare benefits while promoting an outsourced workforce)

- Major regional events will be held in select locations including New York City, Seattle, Los Angeles and Miami...score free merchandise and get a chance to play "Halo 3" with local celebrities in on-site (the celebrities will not sleep with you)

- Pontiac is teaming up with Microsoft to provide 1,000 lucky winners a copy of "Halo 3" before it's available in stores with their "First to Own" promotion. (1,000 winners may be subject to applicable taxes and fabled "super wedgies")

(Other highlights include Microsoft not knowing what to do after Halo 3 hits stores)

OK, even though I find it necessary to cut a little bit through the Halo 3 hype, I'm glad that Microsoft is making the launch as exciting as possible for fans. You know what they say: Crack open the Mountain Dews...