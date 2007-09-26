Halo 3 Sales Might Actually Make MS Game Group Some Money

For all their pluckiness and sticktuitiveness, Microsoft's games group aren't in the business of making money. They lose money, have lost millions over the years, and are still losing money. That is, until Halo 3. Goldman, Sachs & Co. analysts are predicting that the game's release may have pulled in $US 170 million, which is so much cash it may actually see the group turn a profit. Which would be good news for them, but better news for us: I can only imagine how excited that press release is going to be. U.S. Stocks Rise, Led by Computer Shares; Microsoft, Apple Gain [Bloomberg]