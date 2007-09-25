Halo 3: Scratched Edition

Right on the back of the launch is this sad news. GameDaily picked up this thread over at the NeoGAF forums, where users are reporting that their long-awaited Halo 3 Limited Edition boxes are arriving complete with discs scratched like the insides of a well-used dog house. From NeoGAF:

This Limited Edition has a piss poor plastic nub and foam pad disc holding design that is a major flaw and the discs pop off with ease.

The GameDaily story confirms that some of their Limited Edition discs were tainted by grooves as well.

Concerned about the home front, we're chasing Microsoft's PR here in Australia. Updates when we have them.

Let us know if you've had an unfortunate meeting with your prized possession.

Heads Up Everyone !! Halo 3 Limited Edition Big Disc Problems !! [NeoGAF forums, via GameDaily BIZ]